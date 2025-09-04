Firefighters and ambulance called after Milton Keynes collision leaves two people trapped in car

By Shannon Weir
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:33 BST
Firefighters and South Central Ambulance were called to free two people who were trapped in a car after colliding into a hedgerow.

A car left the road and collided into a hedgerow at Watling Street, Bletchley, around lunchtime on Wednesday, September 3.

A man and a woman were trapped inside the vehicle.

Two crews from West Ashland, an officer and South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Firefighters used a Tirfor Winch and worked together with the ambulance staff to free the adults from the car.

The incident has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

