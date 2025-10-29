Firefighters and police called to carbon monoxide leak in home as 4 children and adult assessed for poisoning in Milton Keynes

Firefighters and police were called to a carbon monoxide leak in a home in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/National World

Firefighters and police officers were called to a carbon monoxide leak in a three-storey home in Milton Keynes, where four children and an adult were checked by the ambulance for poisoning.

Two fire crews and two police officers were called to the scene at Rosedale, Monkston around 9am on Wednesday, October 29. An adult and four children were assessed by South Central Ambulance service for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide levels inside the property read highs of 12 parts per million (ppm). Firefighters isolated the gas and ventilated the property. They used two breathing apparatus sets, a gas monitor, a short extension ladder, thermal imaging camera and a hose reel jet.

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when a fuel burning appliance such as a boiler, gas or open fire has not been properly installed, maintained or ventilated. The gas cannot be seen, smelt or tasted.

According to the Buckinghamshire fire and rescue service, 200 people are hospitalised in the UK every year with carbon monoxide poisoning. For more information about the dangers of carbon monoxide visit Project Shout website.