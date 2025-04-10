Firefighters called to major house fire in Newport Pagnell

By Sally Murrer
Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:50 BST
The garage and conservatory of the house were on fireThe garage and conservatory of the house were on fire
The garage and conservatory of the house were on fire
More than 12 firefighters rushed to sav e a house from being gutted by fire in the town of Newport Pagnell.

Three crews and two officers were called to Christie Close on the Poets’ Estate just before 3.30pm on Tuesday April 8.

They arrived to find a double garage well alight, with the flames already spreading to the nearby conservatory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The garage, measuring six metres by three metres, was 60% damaged by fire and 100% damaged by smoke. A car stored inside it was also destroyed by the blaze.

But the firefighters manged to save the house itself, although the conservatory suffered damage by fire.

The crews used one main jet, one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus sets, a ladder and a thermal imaging camera. They remained on scene damping down and cutting away.

One crew from Newport Pagnell returned to the incident at 7pm to carry out a reinspection and found no hotspots.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice