Firefighters called to tackle large flyaway marque in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 20th Feb 2025, 18:01 BST
Firefighters were called to deal with a flyaway marque in Milton KeynesFirefighters were called to deal with a flyaway marque in Milton Keynes
Firefighters were called to deal with a flyaway marque in Milton Keynes
Firefighters were called out to deal with an unusual flying object in Bletchley this lunchtime.

The breezy weather had caused a large marque, measuring 12 metres by eight metres, to rise from the ground and blow into people’s gardens.

A fire crew attended just before 12.30pm to discover the margue had smashed a fence in its travels along Whaddon Way..

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Bucks Fire and Rescue classed the incident as an “unsafe structure” and said: “A large marquee... had blown into two neighbouring gardens and damaged a fence.

"Firefighters dismantled the unsafe structure and handed it back to the owner.”

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice