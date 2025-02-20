Firefighters called to tackle large flyaway marque in Milton Keynes
Firefighters were called out to deal with an unusual flying object in Bletchley this lunchtime.
The breezy weather had caused a large marque, measuring 12 metres by eight metres, to rise from the ground and blow into people’s gardens.
A fire crew attended just before 12.30pm to discover the margue had smashed a fence in its travels along Whaddon Way..
A spokesperson for Bucks Fire and Rescue classed the incident as an “unsafe structure” and said: “A large marquee... had blown into two neighbouring gardens and damaged a fence.
"Firefighters dismantled the unsafe structure and handed it back to the owner.”