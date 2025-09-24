Firefighters free man from vehicle after two cars collide with building in Milton Keynes
Firefighters freed a man from a vehicle after two cars collided with a building in Bletchley.
There was a collision involving two cars and a building on Junction of Princes Way and Bowling Green Close on Wednesday, September 24.
The firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment and small gear to release a man who was then cared for by South Central Ambulance Service.
The ambulance also cared for another man who sustained injuries.
Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended the scene, along with a police officer.