Firefighters free man from vehicle after two cars collide with building in Milton Keynes

By Shannon Weir
Published 24th Sep 2025, 17:12 BST
Two cars collided with a building in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/ National Worldplaceholder image
Two cars collided with a building in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/ National World
Firefighters freed a man from a vehicle after two cars collided with a building in Bletchley.

There was a collision involving two cars and a building on Junction of Princes Way and Bowling Green Close on Wednesday, September 24.

Most Popular

The firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment and small gear to release a man who was then cared for by South Central Ambulance Service.

The ambulance also cared for another man who sustained injuries.

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended the scene, along with a police officer.

Related topics:South Central Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice