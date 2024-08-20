Firefighters rescue man from blazing house in Milton Keynes as his family loses everything to the flames

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was rescued by firefighters from a house fire that destroyed everything his family-of-six possessed.

Seven fire engines and crews, along with four officers, attended at the height of the fire in Loughton.

The blaze broke out shortly after 4.30am on Sunday and is thought to have stemmed from the tumble dryer.

Luckily the mum, Alison Miller, and the four young children were away visiting a relative but dad Ryan was in the house and had to be rescued by firefighters from the frist floor.

The Loughton house was badly damaged in the blaze, beleived to have been started by a tumble dryer.

He was upstairs in bed and became trapped when blaze spread to the staircase. Firefighters got him down with a ladder and he was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A family friend said: “The family has lost just about everything, including many treasured memories. But they're all alive and that's the important thing.”

He added: “The Loughton community and Redway Runners have been very supporting, with a gofundme being set up, and donations coming in.”

The appeal, which can be viewed here, states: “Following a devastating house fire Ryan, Alison and their four children have been left without a home or many belongings. As unfortunately there was no insurance in place, the young family have been left with nothing.

The fire broke out at 4.30am in the family home in Milton Keynes

“We are raising as much money as possible to help in the short term for basics for the children along with further funds to help them rebuild their family home...Any small amount is greatly appreciated. Please help.”

The fire affected the ground floor and also the roof space of the property.

Firefighters used a short extension ladder to rescue a man who was trapped inside. They passed him into the care of South Central Ambulance, said a spokesperson for Bucks Fire and Rescue..

The crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two main jets and a turntable ladder appliance to put out the flames.

A family member of the victims has added to the plea for help on social media, saying: “This is unfortunately my family going through this/ It is genuine.

“It's devastating and they basically need to start from scratch.”

She added: “ The main thing here is that everyone is well and safe, but the children have nothing.”