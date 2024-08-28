Firefighters rescue two cats from serious house fire in Milton Keynes
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighter rescued two pet cats from a blazing house after fire broke out in the middle of the night.
Bucks Fire and Rescue crews were called to the property in George Avenue on Glebe Farm at 3am today (Wednesday).
One appliance and crew from Broughton, two from West Ashland, along with an officer attended.
The firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
A Bucks Fire and Rescue spokersperson said: “The firefighters rescued two cats from the property.
The house was approximately 50 percent damaged by smoke and 40 percent damaged by fire.