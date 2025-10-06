Firefighters rescue two children and adult trapped in lift in Milton Keynes
Firefighters climbed through a window to rescue two children and an adult trapped in a lift in Milton Keynes.
The group of three were stuck in a lift on Saturday, October 4 at Rockingham Drive, Linford Wood.
Two fire crews from Broughton and West Ashland were called to the scene.
They couldn’t get into the building, and had to use a short extension ladder to climb through an open window.
Once inside the property, firefighters released the trapped adult and children and isolated the lift. No one was injured.