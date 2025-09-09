Firefighters tackle huge field blaze in Milton Keynes
Two fire crews tackle a field blaze spanning one hectare in Milton Keynes.
Firefighters were called to a blaze in a field, covering one hectare of uncut crops around 12pm on September 9 at Bay Lane, Ravenstone.
Two crews from Broughton and Newport Pagnell arrived at the scene.
Mechanical farm equipment was used to create a fire break and prevent the flames from spreading further.
Firefighters used a Wild Fire Unit, two hose reel jets, water backpacks and beaters to tackle the blaze.