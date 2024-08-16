Firefighters tackle huge field fire in Milton Keynes village on hottest day of the year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fire affected an area measuring around 200m x 10m despite the farmer erecting a fire break in the field.
Crews from Newport Pagnell and Broughton attended the incident around 7pm on Monday, the hottest day of the year. (12/8)
Smoke could be seen for miles across the area.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet, three water backpacks, small gear and thermal imaging camera.
Earlier one appliance and crews from Broughton, Newport Pagnell and West Ashland attended a fire on the first floor balcony of a property in Brickhill Street, Willen Lake, Milton Keynes.
Other incidents included a motorcycle and bush fire in Brosse Crescent, Milton Keynes. (14/8)
The vehicle was completely destroyed.
Firefighters from West Ashland were also praised as heroes of the hour after helping to rescue a cat from the roof of a building in Beanhill, Milton Keynes.