Firefighters tackling huge field blaze in Milton Keynes

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:05 BST
Two fire crews are currently tackling a field blaze spanning one hectare in Milton Keynes.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a field, covering one hectare of uncut crops around 12pm on September 9 at Bay Lane, Ravenstone.

Two crews from Broughton and Newport Pagnell have arrived at the scene.

Mechanical farm equipment was used to create a fire break and prevent the flames from spreading further.

Firefighters are currently using a Wild Fire Unit, two hose reel jets, water backpacks and beaters to tackle the blaze.

