Flames reached as high as 30 metres in huge scrap metal yard fire involving hazardous materials in Milton Keynes

By Shannon Weir
Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:29 BST
Firefighters and the police were called to a large fire in a scrap metal yard in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/National Worldplaceholder image
Three fire crews battled a scrap metal yard fire containing hazardous materials on overnight on Monday, October 20.

Firefighters were called to a large blaze at a commercial scrap metal building at Summerson Road, Bleak Hall.

The fire was around 30 meters high by 15 meters wide and based inside a scrap yard.

The fire involved lithium-ion and lead-ion batteries, and asbestos was inside the building structure.

Firefighters isolated the electrical supply and used an environmental grab pack and interceptors to contain water run-off.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, a main jet, a thermal imaging camera and an aerial appliance to battle the blaze.

They also followed decontamination procedures due to asbestos exposure.

The roof and external cladding were partly damaged by the fire. Crews remained on scene for a period of time to carry out safety checks and dampen down the area.

Environmental Health services were notified about the hazardous materials involved.

Thames Valley Police were also called to the scene.

