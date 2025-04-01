Footage shows shocking moment 'armed man' lay dying in street after being shot by police in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Witnesses have told how police tried hard to get an armed man to put his weapon down before they shot him dead outside the city rail station.

They have told how the man ignored them and seemed to advance towards officers instead.

Shortly afterwards people heard a series of gunshots and the man fell to the ground with a wound to his stomach.

He lay in full public view, with commuters, bus users and small children passing just feet away,

Police gave the dying man CPR

"I saw police officers giving him CPR. It went on for a long time but it was obvious he wasn’t responding,” said one witness, who was getting on a bus in the nearby bus bays at the time.

Our footage shows the shocking scene, which was witnessed by many bus users as well as people inside the station,

The disturbing video shows the man - who a witness said looked to be in his mid 20s - bleeding from his stomach area after being shot.

Armed police had attended a call out just before 1pm outside Milton Keynes train station, in Elder Gate, today (April 1).

A local man said he heard a gunshot and rushed out of a cafe to find two officers trying to revive the man - who was "gasping".

Two ambulances arrived and the roads were closed, he said.

A police statement said: "Officers from Thames Valley Police and British Transport Police were called to reports of a man carrying a fire arm at Milton Keynes railway station at 12.55. "Armed officers responded and challenged the man, before shots were fired by police." T

Domenico Scalzo, 38, a delivery driver, said: "It was very shocking - I will definitely have nightmares. "It's really difficult for the police, there are teenagers around here as young as 12 carrying massive knives, but you don't expect to see people gunned down in the streets by the police in the UK.

"I was having my coffee and I saw a police Volvo arrive. "I heard a pop - I used to work with firearms in private security, I knew it wasn't a car backfiring or anything.

"When I went out people were crowding around and I could see the hole in his stomach and blood gushing out. "They turned him to look for an exit wound and then laid him flat and started doing compressions. "I heard him gasping - it's a very slow and painful way to die."

Domenico, an Italian national, said he's lived in the UK for 13 years - seven in London before moving to Milton Keynes.

He said: "I've lived in places that are more dangerous and never seen anything like this before."

Meanwhile, other witnesses have speculated online about whether the man was carrying a gun or a machete-like object.

"It looked more like machete to me,” said one. “But it certainly looked dangerous.”

A spokesperson for British Transport Police, which deals with incidents on trains and inside rail stations, said: “BTP received a report from Thames Valley Police at 1pm today (1 April), of a man carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes station. Armed officers from TVP responded and he was shot and pronounced dead outside of the station. The station is open as normal.”