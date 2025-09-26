Four women rescued as stubborn blaze continues to rage at Milton Keynes house

Four women are rescued as a fire in Milton Keynes continues. Photo: Jane Russell / National World

Four women have been rescued from an ongoing blaze in Milton Keynes with seven fire crews and police officers attending the scene.

Fire crews are continuing to tackle a blaze that started on the ground floor of a residential building in Two Mile Ash.

Four women have been rescued from the building and two have been passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service after sustaining injuries.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service advise the public to try and avoid the area as fire crews work at the scene.

It also asks that people in the surrounding area keep windows and doors close to avoid smoke generated by the fire.

Seven firefighter crews from surrounding areas are using six sets of breathing apparatus, two main jets, two hose reel jets, a turntable ladder, a short extension ladder and small tools to battle the blaze.

Electrics to the property have been isolated.