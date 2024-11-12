Friends of family who lost everything in Milton Keynes fire reach out to public
Friends of a family who lost their home after it was devastated by fire have set up an appeal.
The family of four lost everything in the early hours of yesterday morning and according to the appeal on GoFundMe “will have to start again”.
The post says the family have lost possessions, clothes, toys, Christmas presents and added: “If you can donate anything at all, big or small, this will be greatly appreciated and will help them start rebuilding all that they’ve lost. With so little time before Christmas every little will help this lovely family at such a horrible time.”
So far, the £5,000 appeal has raised £345.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.