Friends of family who lost everything in Milton Keynes fire reach out to public

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:14 GMT
The family have lost everything in the fireThe family have lost everything in the fire
Friends of a family who lost their home after it was devastated by fire have set up an appeal.

The family of four lost everything in the early hours of yesterday morning and according to the appeal on GoFundMe “will have to start again”.

You can access the appeal here

The post says the family have lost possessions, clothes, toys, Christmas presents and added: “If you can donate anything at all, big or small, this will be greatly appreciated and will help them start rebuilding all that they’ve lost. With so little time before Christmas every little will help this lovely family at such a horrible time.”

So far, the £5,000 appeal has raised £345.

