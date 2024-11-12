The family have lost everything in the fire

Friends of a family who lost their home after it was devastated by fire have set up an appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of four lost everything in the early hours of yesterday morning and according to the appeal on GoFundMe “will have to start again”.

The post says the family have lost possessions, clothes, toys, Christmas presents and added: “If you can donate anything at all, big or small, this will be greatly appreciated and will help them start rebuilding all that they’ve lost. With so little time before Christmas every little will help this lovely family at such a horrible time.”

So far, the £5,000 appeal has raised £345.