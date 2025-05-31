Girl, 15, who tragically died in Bletchley house fire is named as police confirm investigation underway

Thames Valley Police

Police have named a 15-year-old girl who tragically died in a Bletchley house fire and have confirmed a 67-year-old woman also sadly passed away as an investigation begins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police is investigating two unexplained deaths following a house fire in Bletchley on Friday May 30.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service called police to an address in St Patrick’s Way at around 12.10pm to assist with the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, but a 15-year-old girl and a 67-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.

The victims’ next of kin have been informed and have been offered support from trained officers.

Although she has not been formally identified, police have confirmed the girl who tragically died was Ann Eyre, from Bletchley.

"We’d ask people to respect her family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time," a police spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims of this tragic fire."

St Patrick’s Way was closed but reopened yesterday.

Police have thanked local residents for their patience and have apologised for any inconvenience.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250265711.