Have you seen 33-year-old John from Milton Keynes who has been missing since last week?

John, aged 33, from Milton Keynes is missing. Photo: TVP Milton Keynes Facebook

The Thames Valley Police are calling on the public to help find 33-year-old John from Milton Keynes.

John has been reported missing.

He was last seen on Friday, September 26 at around 5.30pm in Bletchley.

He is about 6ft tall, has a black beard, is of muscular build and often wears a snapback cap.

John is still believed to be in Milton Keynes.

If you have any information, please contact Thames Valley Police quoting reference 43250496261.