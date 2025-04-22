Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of two missing children who have links to Milton Keynes.

Elise and Elliott, both from Banbury in Oxfordshire, were last seen on Wednesday April 16.

The children are believed to be together, and have links to both Banbury and Milton Keynes.

The children’s ages and surnames have not been provided by police, and no description of the clothes they were wearing is available.

Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts is asked to ring 101 number quoting reference number 43250186824.