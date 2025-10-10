Have you seen missing 50-year-old Milton Keynes man Mark who was last seen in Northampton?

By Shannon Weir
Published 10th Oct 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 15:19 BST
Police are searching for a man from Milton Keynes who is missing. Photo: Northamptonshire Police/Facebookplaceholder image
Police are searching for a man from Milton Keynes who is missing. Photo: Northamptonshire Police/Facebook
Police are searching for a missing 50-year-old man from Milton Keynes who was last seen in Northampton and are urging anyone with information to dial 999.

Mark, aged 50, is missing from Milton Keynes and was last seen in Northampton on September 23, 2025.

He is 5ft 8in, of medium build, and has dark hair and beard.

If you have seen Mark or have any information about where he is, you should call the police on 999 quoting the missing person reference MPN2/3259/25.

You can also report it on the Northamptonshire Police website.

The Northamptonshire Police said on Facebook: “Mark, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You're not in trouble, we just need to make sure you are OK.”

