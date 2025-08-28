Kitchen destroyed and house damaged as two firefighter crews tackle blaze in Milton Keynes

By Shannon Weir
Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:31 BST
Firefighters were called to Giffard Park to tackle a kitchen blaze on Tuesday (August 26th, 2025). Photo: Jane Russell National Worldplaceholder image
Firefighters were called to Giffard Park to tackle a kitchen blaze on Tuesday (August 26th, 2025). Photo: Jane Russell National World
Firefighters were called to the scene of a ground floor kitchen fire in Milton Keynes around midday on Tuesday (August 26th, 2025).

Smoke was streaming out of a two-storey house when firefighters arrived at Rainsborough, Giffard Park, Milton Keynes.

Most Popular

One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell and one from West Ashland attended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters used an assortment of equipment to tackle the blaze - including breathing apparatus, a hose reel, a main jet and a thermal imaging camera.

The kitchen was completely disfigured by fire, heat and smoke, and the remainder of the house was also damaged.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice