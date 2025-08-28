Kitchen destroyed and house damaged as two firefighter crews tackle blaze in Milton Keynes
Firefighters were called to the scene of a ground floor kitchen fire in Milton Keynes around midday on Tuesday (August 26th, 2025).
Smoke was streaming out of a two-storey house when firefighters arrived at Rainsborough, Giffard Park, Milton Keynes.
One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell and one from West Ashland attended.
Firefighters used an assortment of equipment to tackle the blaze - including breathing apparatus, a hose reel, a main jet and a thermal imaging camera.
The kitchen was completely disfigured by fire, heat and smoke, and the remainder of the house was also damaged.