Large field fire causes smoke that can be seen for miles in Milton Keynes
A field fire at a farm caused clouds of smoke over the city.
Fire engines and a large number firefighters rushed to Hardmead Road near Newport Pagnell shortly before 3pm on Wednesday June 18.
They found the fire had affected around 75,000 square metres of the field.
The crews were joined by the special Wildfire Unit from West Ashlands and together they used two hose reels, beaters, a water carrier from Towcester and a thermal imaging camera.
Farmers used three mechanical vehicles with cultivators to create a full perimeter of the affected area, which was then inspected by firefighters.
The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.