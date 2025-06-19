Large field fire causes smoke that can be seen for miles in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:57 BST
Around 75,000sq m of the field was ablazeplaceholder image
Around 75,000sq m of the field was ablaze
A field fire at a farm caused clouds of smoke over the city.

Fire engines and a large number firefighters rushed to Hardmead Road near Newport Pagnell shortly before 3pm on Wednesday June 18.

They found the fire had affected around 75,000 square metres of the field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crews were joined by the special Wildfire Unit from West Ashlands and together they used two hose reels, beaters, a water carrier from Towcester and a thermal imaging camera.

Farmers used three mechanical vehicles with cultivators to create a full perimeter of the affected area, which was then inspected by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.

Related topics:Milton KeynesTowcester
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice