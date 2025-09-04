Firefighters were called to a house in Milton Keynes where lightning had struck through a plug socket, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service has revealed.

Lightning struck a plug socket in a property in Summerlin Drive, Woburn Sands on Wednesday, September 3.

The lightning had damaged the roof of the three storey property, causing tiles to become loose and fragments of chimney to fall in the garden.

One crew from Broughton, an aerial appliance from West Ashland and an officer attended the scene.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a property that had been struck by lightning through a plug socket.

The electrics were isolated and the area was cornered off. Firefighters used the aerial appliance and small tools to remove the loose tiles.

A thermal imaging camera was used to inspect the property for signs of heat.

Crews remained on scene for a period of time to check for further safety hazards.

While the thought of lightning striking through a plug socket in the home sounds terrifying, it is not necessarily unusual.

It is not rare for plug sockets to be damaged when lightning strikes a home, as the massive electrical surge can travel through wiring, causing extensive damage to sockets, connected equipment, and wiring itself.

While plug sockets don't get a "direct" strike in the same way a tall tree does, the immense energy from a nearby strike can easily travel through the electrical system and cause damage to these outlet.