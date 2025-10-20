Man suffers burns to hands as firefighters called to garden waste fire at Milton Keynes home
Firefighters gave immediate emergency care to a man who suffered burns to his hands during a garden waste bin fire in Milton Keynes.
Firefighters were called to a small fire in a garden waste bin which had affected nearby outbuildings and a home in Pyms Stables, Newport Pagnell on the night of Friday, October 17.
Immediate emergency care was given to a man who sustained burns to his hands.
Two fire crews from West Ashland and Broughton attended the scene.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to distinguish the fire.
A free home fire safety visit was also provided by crews.