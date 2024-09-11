Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on M1 between Luton and Milton Keynes

Traffic and travel news.

A man has been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 between Luton and Milton Keynes - and delays of up to 75 minutes remain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened at around 7.30am this morning (September 11) between Junction 12 (Luton) and Junction 13 (Milton Keynes).

Two northbound lanes were closed.

National Highways East stated: "The vehicles involved in the earlier collision have now been recovered from the scene. Traffic officers have cleared the debris and reopened all of the lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are residual delays of up to 75 minutes on the approach."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “We were called just after 7.30am to a road traffic collision on the northbound M1 between junctions 12 and 13.

"Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene. An adult man was transported to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: "We assisted to support with traffic management. One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries."