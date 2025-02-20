More than 25 firefighters battle large barn fire in village in Milton Keynes

The barn fire broke out just after 3am

More than two dozen firefighters have been battling a barn fire since the early hours of this morning.

Six appliances and crews, as well as three officers, sped to Bullington End Road in Castlethorpe when the blaze broke out shortly after 3am.

The smoke and flames could be seen for miles and prompted multiple 999 calls.

The barn was being used as a workshop but two cows were rescued and relocated to a safe place, says a Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service and the electricity provider also attended. Bullington End Road was closed while firefighters worked at the scene and it remained closed this morning, with firefighters expected to remain into the day.

"Anyone looking to travel in the area is asked to seek alternative routes if possible,” said the spokesperson.

The crews attending were from West Ashland, Newport Pagnell, Broughton, Olney and Aylesbury.

They used two hose reel jets, two main jets, four sets of breathing apparatus, water carrier, an operational support unit and a command unit.