A man has died after a crash on the A422 between Buckingham and Milton Keynes involving a motorbike and two cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened at 3.50pm on Thursday March 20 and involved a blue Yamaha MT125 motorcycle, black Jeep Cherokee and beige Skoda Yeti.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 39-year-old man, died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the motorcycle involved in the accident was stolen, and are also appealing for witnesses to the theft of the bike in School Lane, Buckingham less than an hour before the crash.

A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a bike and two cars on the A422 between Buckingham and Milton Keynes

The motorcycle was travelling from Buckingham towards Milton Keynes, while the two cars were travelling in the opposite direction.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Edward Crofts said: “I would like to offer my deep condolences to the family of the motorcyclist, who died in this collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw this incident to please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also appealing to the rider of a black Yamaha 125 motorcycle, who was in the area at the time of collision, and may have information to assist our enquiries, to come forward.

“If you have dash-cam footage of the incident, the moments leading up to it or of the black Yamaha motorcycle, please contact us or upload it to our dedicated online portal.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250136550.

“We are also appealing to anyone who witnessed the theft of a blue Yamaha MT125 motorcycle in School Lane, Buckingham between 3pm and 3.30pm on the same day to call us on 101 or make an online report, quoting 43250136633.”