Multi-vehicle crash on M1 north between Luton and Milton Keynes - delays expected

There are closures on the M1 north between Luton and Milton Keynes after a multi-vehicle crash.

Lanes one and two (of three) are closed on the M1 north between Junction 12 (Luton) and Junction 13 (Milton Keynes).

National Highways East stated: "Traffic officers and service providers are en route to the scene. Please allow extra time for your journey due to 45 minute delays on the approach."

