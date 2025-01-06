Passengers escape unharmed as bus bursts into flames in Milton Keynes
The drama happened shortly after 7pm in Stacey Bushes.
Passengers were on the number 6 bus from Central Milton Keynes when the overheating alarm started sounding.
A while later he was forced to stop when smoke and sparks began coming from the engine. It is understood two of the passengers had raised the alarm and shouted for him to stop driving.
"Everyone rushed to get off. It was a bit of a panic but they managed it. Seconds later the bus just burst into flames,” said one witness.
Another claimed the passengers were then “abandoned” with no information about any replacement buses.
The Citizen is awating a comment from Arriva.
Today had been the launch of the company’s new bus system called The Loop. The buses will run on a fixed route around the city, up to every hour, six days per week from early in the morning until late at night.
