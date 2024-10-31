People warned to keep windows closed as smoke from huge barn fire fills Milton Keynes town

By Sally Murrer
Published 31st Oct 2024, 12:20 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 12:43 BST
People have been warned to keep windows close due to the smokeplaceholder image
People have been warned to keep windows close due to the smoke
Residents have been warned to keep doors and windows firmly closed as firefighters battle a big barn fire.

Fire crews and appliances are remain at the scene in Yardley Road, Olney, on November 1, after the fire broke out in a barn during the early hours of October 31.

Most Popular

A 20m by 25m open sided barn, containing hay and wood, was well alight when they arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire involved around 50 tonnes of hay and had spread to affect a 1,000 litre diesel tank and the barn roof, said a spokesperson from Bucks Fire and Rescue service.

The diesel tank was left to a controlled burn.

They added: “This incident is currently generating smoke, and weather conditions may lead to this remaining in the area. While they are continuing to work at the scene, firefighters suggest residents and businesses in the area close to Yardley Road keep doors and windows closed, to avoid lingering smoke entering their homes and businesses.”

At the height of the fire four appliances and crews were in attendance along with two officers.

The appliances and crews attending were from Broughton, Harrold and Kempston in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters used hose reels, main jets and respiratory equipment to tackle the blaze.

“They established a water shuttle and located a propane cylinder. This was removed and relocated to a safe place away from the fire,” said the spokesperson.

One caravan, located near to the barn, has been damaged by heat from the fire, and a cordon has been put in place.

Related topics:ResidentsPeopleMilton KeynesNorthamptonshire
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice