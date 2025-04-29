Person needs emergency first aid after mobile phone catches fire in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:55 BST
A person had to be treated by ambulance crews after their mobile phone burst into flames.

Firefighters sped to Rydal Way in Bletchley at lunchtime on Sunday April 27 after being told there was an “electrical fire”.

Two crews from West Ashland arrived to find a mobile phone had caught fire..

The fire was out and in a bin on arrival of the crews but one adult was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were called to deal with a mobile phone fire
Firefighters were called to deal with a mobile phone fire

"Firefighters provided immediate emergency care and handed them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service,” said a Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Ventilation of the property was put into place to clear smoke and a home fire safety visit was carried out by the firefighters.

