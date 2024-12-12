'Please show your support for our market' urges Milton Keynes Council after devastating fire

Fire broke out at Milton Keynes market on Tuesday evening

With half of CMK market stalls back trading after this week’s fire, the council has urged shoppers to show their support for them.

Clear-up work is continuing on the site and there is still no electrictity following Tuesday night’s blaze, which was started by an electrical fault.

MK City Council hopes more stalls will be able to open by the weekend, though some wll be sited on car parking spaces as temporary locations.

The council runs the market with its business arm, Milton Keynes Development Partnership, and they have today thanked the emergency services who worked quickly and effectively to get the fire under control.

For everyone’s safety, sections of surrounding roads will remain closed as engineering inspections and tests are completed, they say.

"This process may take several weeks and will determine the extent of repairs needed to Secklow Gate Bridge and other infrastructure,” said a spokesperson.

“We invite local people to show their support by shopping at Milton Keynes Market, as this will help stallholders at this very important time of the year,” they added.

Meanwhile, one market trader has launched a fundraising page to help his fellow stallholders who lost their entire livelihoods in the fire.

Neil’s Fabrics was one of the lucky stalls not affected by the blaze, which was caused by an electrical fault, but others lost all their stock they were storing behind the shuttered units.

The fundraising page can be viewed here. It aims to raise £10,000 to help them. So far the total stands at just under £600.