Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man last seen near Milton Keynes University hospital

Police are appealing for help to find a missing man who was last seen near Milton Keynes University hospital.
Andrew was reported missing in the afternoon of Friday, October 31. He was last seen around Milton Keynes University hospital at roughly 2.30pm and has links to Bletchley.
Andrew is a 5ft 9 white man with a slim build. He wears glasses and has short dark hair. He is thought to be wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and a lanyard around his neck.
Police are concerned for his wellbeing. If you have any relevant information or have seen Andrew, you should call the police and quote the reference 43250556224.