Police concerned for welfare of missing elderly man last seen in Milton Keynes who may have driven to Norfolk
Police are appealing for help to find an elderly man from Milton Keynes who is thought to have driven to North Norfolk.
Police are concerned for the welfare of Ross Abbs, aged 77, who was last seen at his home in Milton Keynes around 12:30pm on Wednesday, September 10.
He has links to Happisburgh in North Norfolk and it’s thought that he may have driven to this area.
Ross is 5ft 11ins tall with a large build. He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms with white stripes down the sides.
Officers are asking anyone who has seen Ross or has any information on his whereabouts to call Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 117 of September 11.
You can also reach out through the Norfolk Police website.