Police concerned for welfare of missing Luton man believed to be in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is calling on the public to help trace a missing man from Luton, believed to be in Milton Keynes.

Job, aged 42, was last seen on Wednesday, September 17 by his friends.

He is known to have access to a Silver Honda CRV with a partial registration BC18.

He was last detected driving towards Milton Keynes at 12.45am on Thursday, September 18 by automatic number plate recognition technology.

Sergeant John Rowbottom, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We’re concerned for the welfare of Job, and I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please report this to Thames Valley Police.

“If you see him, or his silver Honda CRV, I would urge you to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 43250476781.

“You can also report sightings via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, which is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Job. If you see this appeal, please get in touch with us. You are not in any trouble, but we are concerned for your welfare.”