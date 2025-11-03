Police concerned for welfare of missing man from Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for help to trace missing man, Shako, from Milton Keynes. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Milton Keynes and are calling on the public for help in finding him.

Shako, aged 33, was last seen on Friday, October 31 at around 5pm in Farthing Grove, Netherfield.

He is described as a black man with a slim build. He is around 6ft tall and is thought to be wearing dark clothing.

He has links to Woughton on the Green and Bletchley.

Investigating officer, Inspector Callum MacRae said: “We’re concerned for Shako’s welfare, and I would ask anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“If you see him, please call us on 999, quoting reference 43250558523 or you can contact us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal.”