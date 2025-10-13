Police concerned for welfare of missing Milton Keynes girl, 16, who may have travelled to Oxford

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old Raneem from Milton Keynes. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Police are calling on the public to help them find a missing 16-year-old girl from Milton Keynes who may have travelled to Oxford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raneem was last seen on Sunday, October 12 in the Coffee Hall area of the city, but it’s believed that she may have travelled to Oxford.

Raneem is 5ft 2ins tall with black hair, possibly tied in a bun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing a black cropped jacket, a black top, flared black leggings and black Ugg boots.

She was carrying a small black handbag.

She is known to have links to Enfield in London.

Chief Inspector Jade Hewitt said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Raneem, who has not been seen since Sunday.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“You can report sightings via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, or if you see her, by calling us on 999, quoting reference 43250521563.

“I would also appeal directly to Raneem. You are not in any trouble, but we are concerned for you. Please get in touch with us to let us know where you are and that you are safe.”