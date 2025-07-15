Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Aylesbury Vale man last seen at Milton Keynes Hospital
Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal to help find Simon Abney-Teakle.
Simon was last seen at approximately 11:45am last Monday at Milton Keynes Hospital. He is from Great Horwood and is described as around five foot 10 inches tall, of a medium to heavy build, with brunette shaved hair and has facial stubble.
Thames Valley Police has not been able to confirm the clothing Simon is currently wearing, but adds that he might be using taxis to travel.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”
"We are currently working to obtain a photo of Simon to aid in the search,” they added.
"If you see Simon, or have any information which may help us locate him, please call 999 quoting occurrence number 43250343537,” the spokesperson said.