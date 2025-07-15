Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Aylesbury Vale man last seen at Milton Keynes Hospital

Police officers are increasingly concerned for Simon's welfare

Police officers are increasingly concerned for a man who has gone missing from Aylesbury Vale who was last seen at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal to help find Simon Abney-Teakle.

Simon was last seen at approximately 11:45am last Monday at Milton Keynes Hospital. He is from Great Horwood and is described as around five foot 10 inches tall, of a medium to heavy build, with brunette shaved hair and has facial stubble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police has not been able to confirm the clothing Simon is currently wearing, but adds that he might be using taxis to travel.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

"We are currently working to obtain a photo of Simon to aid in the search,” they added.

"If you see Simon, or have any information which may help us locate him, please call 999 quoting occurrence number 43250343537,” the spokesperson said.