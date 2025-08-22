Police investigating after two children seriously injured after being struck by car in Milton Keynes

Police accident sign. Photo: TvP

Two children are in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision in Bletchley at around 2.15pm on Monday (18/8).

A blue Volkswagen Fox was involved in a collision with two children at the junction of Lennox Way and Findlay Way. Both children sustained serious injuries.

Both children remain in hospital at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer PC Richard Minney, part of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this collision which has injured two children.

“If you have any information or dash-cam footage which has captured the collision or the moments leading up to it to please get in touch with us.

“You can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250422049.”