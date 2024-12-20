Police praise hero who rescued three children from burning vehicle in Bucks

Leaders within the Thames Valley Police force have praised a woman who saved three young children from a burning car.

In a ceremony held at Thames Valley Police’s training centre in Sulhamstead, Chief Constable Jason Hogg presented Liberty Leeder with an award.

Liberty, a member of the public, saved three children from a burning car in an undisclosed location in Buckinghamshire.

In August 2022, Liberty saw a crash and without hesitation left her car to help. She went towards the car that had veered into a ditch, while its engine was revving, and smoke was filling the cabin, Thames Valley Police says.

Bucks hero, Liberty Leeder and Chief Constable Jason Hogg

The police force discovered that Liberty quickly got the three children—aged 16 months, seven years, and eight years old—from the car, despite the vehicle was still smoking.

Thames Valley Police, which did give a specification location to protect identity of the children, adds that as Liberty got to work the the tyres burst and she could see flames coming from the engine. She had to remain calm and provide comfort, reassurance and care to the children.

She stayed at the scene until emergency responders took over.

Liberty said: “I am very grateful to have received this award as at the time of the incident I acted through instinct rather than courage. I am, however, aware that had I have not taken these actions, the outcome could have been very different.”

A police force spokesperson credited Liberty for not only saving a potential tragedy, but also for providing care and comfort to the children in an extreme situation.

Superintendent Euan Livingstone added: “Liberty’s actions on that day embody the true definition of a Good Samaritan.

“It is very clear to me, that had Liberty not acted as quickly as she did, and displayed the selfless act of bravery on that day, this could and no doubt would have been a very different outcome. I am in no doubt that Liberty has saved the lives of three young children that day.”