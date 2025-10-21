Police reassure public after a large amount of blood discovered outside Milton Keynes Station

By Shannon Weir
Published 21st Oct 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 17:24 BST
Milton Keynes Central. Photo: National World Jane Russellplaceholder image
Milton Keynes Central. Photo: National World Jane Russell
Police have reassured the public after concerns around a large amount of blood being found outside Milton Keynes Train Station following a medical incident.

Locals were concerned after the blood was found outside the train station.

Most Popular

The area was initially cornered off and Thames Valley Police were called to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers can now confirm that someone had experienced a medical episode which resulted in significant blood loss.

The person was treated by South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and taken to Milton Keynes Hospital for further care.

No criminal investigation is taking place in connection with the incident.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice