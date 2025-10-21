Police reassure public after a large amount of blood discovered outside Milton Keynes Station

Milton Keynes Central. Photo: National World Jane Russell

Police have reassured the public after concerns around a large amount of blood being found outside Milton Keynes Train Station following a medical incident.

Locals were concerned after the blood was found outside the train station.

The area was initially cornered off and Thames Valley Police were called to the scene.

Officers can now confirm that someone had experienced a medical episode which resulted in significant blood loss.

The person was treated by South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and taken to Milton Keynes Hospital for further care.

No criminal investigation is taking place in connection with the incident.