Police release image of missing 16-year-old from Milton Keynes

By Shannon Weir
Published 20th Oct 2025, 16:11 BST
Police have released a picture of a 16-year-old boy missing from Milton Keynes

Riley, who also has links to Nottinghamshire, was last seen in Broughton, Milton Keynes on Thursday, October 16.

Most Popular

The teenager is white and of slim build, with short, light brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He’s described as wearing a grey tracksuit and a black puffer jacket.

If you have any information which may assist our investigation please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43250529657.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice