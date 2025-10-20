Police release image of missing 16-year-old from Milton Keynes
Police have released a picture of a 16-year-old boy missing from Milton Keynes
Riley, who also has links to Nottinghamshire, was last seen in Broughton, Milton Keynes on Thursday, October 16.
The teenager is white and of slim build, with short, light brown hair.
He’s described as wearing a grey tracksuit and a black puffer jacket.
If you have any information which may assist our investigation please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43250529657.