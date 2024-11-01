Police searching for missing teenager with links to Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:28 BST
Police are appealing for help to trace missing Freya - the 16-year-old reportedly has links to Milton Keynes
Police have launched a search for a missing teenage girl who has links to Milton Keynes.

Freya, 16, was last seen in the Lemsford area of Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire at around 2.30pm on Tuesday October 29.

Freya is described as being around 5ft 5in tall, of medium build and has mousey brown hair with a shaved section at the back of the head, and usually styles her hair tied back in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black joggers, white socks and sliders.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the teenager’s welfare, and added that she may be anywhere in Hertfordshire.

As well as Milton Keynes, Freya also has connections to the Kensal Rise area of London.

Anyone with information about Freya’s whereabouts can report information via the Hertfordshire Police website, or call the 101 number quoting ISR 567 of October 29.

