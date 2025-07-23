Police share picture of missing man last seen heading ‘towards Milton Keynes’
Michael, aged 35, was reported missing from Luton yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.
Bedfordshire Police said: “He is understood to have left his home address in a blue Ford Focus car at around 2.30pm and it is thought he may have headed towards Milton Keynes.”
Michael is described as being 5ft 11ins, of medium build with brown hair and a brown beard. Michael was wearing a green t-shirt, black shorts and black trainers. The force added: “Anyone who has seen Michael or with information on his whereabouts is asked to phone 101 or report online – quoting reference 427 of 22 July.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.