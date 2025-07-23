Police share picture of missing man last seen heading ‘towards Milton Keynes’

Missing Michael. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have shared an image of a missing man they believe may be in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael, aged 35, was reported missing from Luton yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Bedfordshire Police said: “He is understood to have left his home address in a blue Ford Focus car at around 2.30pm and it is thought he may have headed towards Milton Keynes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael is described as being 5ft 11ins, of medium build with brown hair and a brown beard. Michael was wearing a green t-shirt, black shorts and black trainers. The force added: “Anyone who has seen Michael or with information on his whereabouts is asked to phone 101 or report online – quoting reference 427 of 22 July.”