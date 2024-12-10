Police warn people to stay away as Central Milton Keynes market goes up in flames tonight

Central Milton Keynes market is on fire tonight

Numerous firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at the city centre’s outdoor market tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze broke out earlier this evening and appeared to spread rapidly, say witnesses.

The cause is still unknown and it happened after the market had closed down for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters have been battling for for than a hour to contain the flames and police are at the scene to help.

The area around the market has been cordoned off for safety reasons and nearby roads have been closed off. People living nearby are advised to keep windows and doors shut to avoid inhaling the smoke.

A police spokesperson said: “We are supporting Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue at the scene of a fire at the outdoor Market in Milton Keynes.

“Cordons are in place and members of the public are advised to avoid the area due to the risk of smoke inhalation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those in buildings and residences, particularly those in high rise buildings should keep doors and windows closed due to smoke.”

The spokesperson added: “Currently there are no casualties as a result of the fire.

“A number of road closures are in place, we apologise for the inconvenience, but it is for the safety of everyone. We thank you all for your support and co-operation.”