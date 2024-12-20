The Milton Keynes Liberal Democrat Group have called for action to prevent future flooding, four years on from widespread floods across the city over the Christmas period.

On December 23 2020, heavy downpours led to flooding which devastated areas including Stony Stratford, Newport Pagnell, New Bradwell, Olney and Lavendon.

High river levels on Christmas Eve led to road closures, damage to properties, and some residents being forced to evacuate their homes.

It also came at a time when restrictions to control coronavirus were in place across the country, and a few days after tougher Tier 4 Stay at Home restrictions were in place across the region.

Councillor Jane Carr in Newport Pagnell during flooding in the area in September 2024

The Liberal Democrat Group claims they have ‘consistently campaigned for proactive measures’ to protect the city from flooding.

They have also accused Milton Keynes City Council of failing to implement a small working group to focus on a city-wide strategy for flood prevention, despite repeatedly calling for this to be introduced.

The Citizen has approached Milton Keynes City Council for a comment.

Liberal Democrat Leader on Milton Keynes City Council Jane Carr, a councilor who represents Newport Pagnell South, said: “Four years on, many residents still remain concerned about the lack of coordinated action to prevent future floods.

“In September, Newport Pagnell was hit yet again with heavy rainfall which caused areas of the town to flood.

“Thankfully, the local flood group went above and beyond to help residents by distributing sandbags and closing roads.

“I am pleased that the community are so supportive, but this is not a substitute for a city-wide strategy and more investment.”

Residents in Newport Pagnell have formed a local flood group – volunteers who help to alert the emergency services of any potential flooding, and provide lightweight defence bags to at-risk properties.

The active flood group has also been instrumental in educating residents and raising awareness on flood risks and practical prevention measures.

Fellow Newport Pagnell south ward councillor Andy Carr added: “Flooding has a devastating impact on communities and as climate change continues to increase the likelihood of extreme weather, the effects on residents will be more severe.

“We need a robust and long-term plan for flood prevention before it continues to cause more disruption for residents who live in areas that are at risk of flooding.”