Rail services in chaos after person is tragically hit by a train in Milton Keynes
Rail services in and out of London Euston are suffering major disruption after a person was tragically hit by a train in Milton Keynes.
National Rail says trains between Euston and Milton Keynes Central may be delayed, cancelled or revised and the problems could continue until around 4pm today (Wednesday).
The incident happened late this morning and has affected Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services.
Euston station is currently in chaos, while some train operators have laid on coaches to take people to their destinations,