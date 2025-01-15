Rail services in chaos after person is tragically hit by a train in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 15th Jan 2025, 12:55 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 12:56 BST
This is the scene at Euston Station currently after a person was hit by a train in Milton KeynesThis is the scene at Euston Station currently after a person was hit by a train in Milton Keynes
Rail services in and out of London Euston are suffering major disruption after a person was tragically hit by a train in Milton Keynes.

National Rail says trains between Euston and Milton Keynes Central may be delayed, cancelled or revised and the problems could continue until around 4pm today (Wednesday).

The incident happened late this morning and has affected Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services.

Euston station is currently in chaos, while some train operators have laid on coaches to take people to their destinations,

