Residents terrifed as wind blows the roof off their new-build apartments on Milton Keynes estate

The surrounding area has been cordoned off

Residents in recently-built block of apartments are still in shock after the weekend’s gales blew the roof off their building.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at 7.40pm on Saturday, after a busy day dealing with storm Darragh.

They found parts of the roof of the three storey building in Bronte Avenue on Tattenhoe Park had come crashing down while the occupants were inside.

"Firefighters communicated with residents, helped safely remove willing residents and advised them of alternative means of escape,” said a Bucks Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

“The firefighter’s priority was to make the area safe," they added.

The crew liaised with Milton Keynes County Council, Building Control and the Emergency Planning Officer to ensure the building was handed back structurally safe and residents who needed rehousing were take care of.

The incident was left with the Emergency Planning Office and Building Control.

South Central Ambulance Service also attended.

Today the area is still cordoned off and there is a void where much of the roof was, leaving the building open to rain.

One eye-witness said: “It just collapsed… You can seen kids’ toys under the rubble..”

Another said: “We expected the odd fence to blow down in the storm but not this. It’s truly shocking.”