Seven fire crews battling to tackle ongoing blaze at Milton Keynes home

By Shannon Weir
Published 26th Sep 2025, 12:09 BST
Several fire crews are tackling an ongoing blaze in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/ National Worldplaceholder image
Seven fire crews and appliances are fighting an ongoing blaze in a residential property in Milton Keynes, as police attend the scene.

The fire started around 8am on Friday, September 26 in Kercroft, Two Mile Ash.

Four sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet are being used against the fire.

The public are warned to keep the area clear while crews remain working at the scene.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service also advise people to keep windows and doors closed if they can see smoke in the area.

Fire crews from West Ashland, Broughton, Newport Pagnell, Olney and Aylesbury have all attended the scene along with five police officers.

