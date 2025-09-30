Significant cuts proposed for Bucks and Milton Keynes fire service including station closures

Fire engines in Milton Keynes and across Buckinghamshire could be axed under plans to cut nearly a third of the county’s fire cover.

Lead members of the Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire Authority have agreed two proposals to reduce the fleet from 30 to 22 engines.

The plans are now being discussed in “pre-public consultation” focus groups, before going to the full authority for approval on November 12.

If approved, a 10-week public consultation will follow, with a final decision expected in March 2026.

Option one would see all fire engines removed from Haddenham, Great Missenden and Stokenchurch, with the stations at Great Missenden and Stokenchurch closing completely.

One engine would be cut from Beaconsfield, Amersham and Buckingham, leaving each station with just a single truck. High Wycombe would lose one engine, reducing its cover by a third, while West Ashland would also lose one engine.

Option two would not involve any station closures but would still see a total of eight fire engines cut across the county.

One engine would be removed from Amersham, Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, Broughton, Buckingham and High Wycombe, while West Ashland would lose two engines.

The plans would see eight fire engines cut across the county – just under a third of total capacity.

Campaigners point out that in the summer of 2023, all 30 fire engines were needed at once during wildfires, with support drafted in from neighbouring services. They warn that any reduction could put lives and property at risk during major incidents.

Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire Authority has been run since June 2025 by the Liberal Democrats, supported by a coalition of Labour and Independent councillors.

In the previous three years, when the conservatives led the Authority, they twice rejected proposals to cut fire engines or close stations and refused to put reductions to the public.

During that period, firefighter numbers in Buckinghamshire rose to their highest level since 2013.

In a statement, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “First and foremost, we want to reassure people that no decisions have been made about the future of fire engines or fire stations in Buckinghamshire.

“At this stage, we are reviewing different options to ensure our fire and rescue service is reliable, resilient, and ready to meet the risks our communities face today and in the future.

“We want to be absolutely clear: public safety will never be compromised. The Fire Authority will review refined options in public on 12 November. If approved, a 10-week consultation will follow so staff, partners, and residents can have their say.

“This is an important opportunity for the community to see the evidence and help shape the future of their fire and rescue service before final recommendations are made in March 2026.”