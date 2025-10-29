The ambulance service which transports patients in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire has announced it is merging with another care provider.

A spokesperson for the emergency services has claimed the merger is the ‘first-of-its-kind’ within England.

SECAmb responds to emergencies in Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, Surrey, and North East Hampshire. Together the two existing services are forming to create the South Central and South East Ambulance Group.

Simon Weldon and David Eltringham

Announced this morning, the UK’s biggest union has responded seeking assurances that jobs will be protected when the services transition into a joint-operation.

It is claimed by representatives of the new service that using a group model will create a more resilient ambulance system across the region. A spokesperson said: “By working together more closely, the two services will be better placed to share expertise and resources, harness innovation, and invest in improvements that directly benefit patients.”

UNISON, the biggest trade union in the nation, is seeking clarity regarding what the merger will mean for staff working for the two services.

UNISON South East regional secretary Maggi Ferncombe said: “Efforts to improve patient care and make ambulance services more resilient should always be a priority. But this mustn’t be at the expense of the staff who keep services running.

“Ambulance workers across the South East have faced years of intense pressure and growing demand. Any merger or new way of delivering ambulance care must protect jobs, pay, and conditions

“Any changes must genuinely deliver a better service for staff and patients alike. It’s also vital ambulance workers and their unions are involved at every step of the way.”

The transition to the new South Central and South East Ambulance Group will take place in phases starting this year. It is hoped that the merger will be completed by 2027.

A single chair and chief executive will oversee operations across the ambulance group under a shared leadership model. It is hoped that this will enable greater strategic coordination while maintaining each organisation’s local accountability and identity.

It has also been revealed that both ambulance trusts will continue to operate independently on local requirements, but will collaborate on key priorities such as digital innovation, clinical best practice, and workforce development.

"This is about levelling up care for every patient in the South East,” said David Eltringham, chief executive of South Central Ambulance Service. “Demand on our services is rising, and this model gives us the ability to respond more consistently, use our resources more effectively, and make sure patients receive the same high standard of care wherever they live.”

“This is a forward-looking partnership designed around patients and our people,” said Simon Weldon, chief executive of South East Coast Ambulance Service. “Together we can build stronger teams, provide better support for our staff, and ensure ambulance services across the South East are fit for the future.”

NHS England has supported the merger and it is said that the move falls within requirements set out in the health body’s 10-year plan.